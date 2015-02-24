By Jennifer Ablan
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Feb 24 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Capital launched on Tuesday its first actively managed
exchange-traded fund, the SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical
ETF, contending with the Pimco Total Return Active
Exchange-Traded Fund which was previously run by Bill
Gross.
The SPDR DoubleLine ETF, or TOTL, will invest as much as 25
percent in corporate and sovereign high-yield debt, up to 15
percent in securities denominated in foreign currencies, up to
20 percent in non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities,
commercial MBS and asset-backed securities and a maximum of 25
percent in emerging markets, according to a filing with the U.S.
Securities and Exchange Commission.
The day-to-day management of the fund will be led by
Gundlach, Philip Barach and Jeffrey Sherman, and will be
administrated by State Street Global Advisors, according to the
filing. TOTL will cost a net of 55 basis points in expense
ratio, or $55 per $10,000 invested.
"Similar to Pimco's BOND ETF, I think it will be very
popular for diversified fixed-income exposure with intraday
liquidity, and a star manager running it," David Schawel, vice
president and portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial, said
about Gundlach and DoubleLine's new ETF. TOTL will trade on the
NYSE Arca.
Gundlach, one of the most widely followed fixed-income
investors in the market, and his Los Angeles-based DoubleLine
have been beneficiaries of the withdrawal and performance issues
that have plagued Allianz's Pacific Investment Management Co.
In 2014, the Pimco Total Return Active ETF, previously
managed by Gross who abruptly departed Pimco on Sept. 26, had
net withdrawals of $1.2 billion, according to Morningstar data.
The portfolio had assets under management of $2.4 billion as of
the end of January. Overall, investors pulled $150 billion from
Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds for all of last year.
Conversely, the DoubleLine Funds had $10.8 billion in net
inflows in 2014. That figure was for its mutual funds, not
including mutual funds DoubleLine subadvises. DoubleLine Capital
managed $64 billion across all funds and accounts as of Dec. 31.
Sherman, one of the portfolio managers on the SPDR
DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF, told Reuters in a
telephone interview that DoubleLine and State Street have been
working on the ETF for more than a year.
"We've been getting reverse inquiries asking for this
product and have been working on this for a long time," Sherman
said. "To say we are late to the game of actively managed ETFs
is fine by us. We wanted to do it correctly."
In a statement, Gundlach said: "DoubleLine was founded on
the idea of striving to deliver better risk-adjusted returns
across our different investment strategies. In TOTL, we will
strive to maintain the fund's portfolio investments with a
shorter duration than the Barclays US Aggregate Bond Index while
seeking to generate a healthy yield."
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by David Gregorio)