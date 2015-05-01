(Adds quotes from Gundlach, inflows into DoubleLine Total
Return Tactical ETF)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK May 1 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Friday reported $945 million in net
additional investments in April, the 15th consecutive month it
has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive
inflows in April.
The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $633 million last
month, compared with $851 million in March. It has $46.2 billion
in assets under management and invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
The fund, which marked its five-year anniversary last month,
delivered an annualized total return of 7.81 percent as of April
30, ranking it No. 1 in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond
category.
DoubleLine's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
various intermediate-term bonds, had net inflows of $172 million
in April, compared with $86 million in March.
The fund, with $4.2 billion in total assets, had record net
monthly inflows of $495 million in December.
Both Total Return and Core Fixed Income are open-end funds.
"Gundlach has high visibility because of his long-term track
record with his performance and investment calls," said Todd
Rosenbluth, director of ETF and mutual fund research at S&P
Capital IQ.
The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical exchange-traded
fund, introduced on Feb. 24, had $232.5 million in
assets at the end of March. In April, the ETF's assets increased
to $405 million.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
In an interview this week, Gundlach said he did not like
interest rates being so low.
"I like the 3 percent 10-year; I'd like a 4 percent
10-year," he said. "I don't think we are going to get there
anytime soon. It'd be nice if yields were higher."
The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note
trades around 2.12 percent.
Gundlach said this has been a pretty unremarkable market for
fixed-income investors.
"It's just not a lot of fun," Gundlach said. "It's fun when
you buy something where you feel like, 'You know what, I am
getting 14 percent on this thing, and I will probably make a 20
percent gain.'"
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Dan Grebler and Lisa
Von Ahn)