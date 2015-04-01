(Adds annualized return figures on flagship fund)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, April 1 DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Wednesday reported a net inflow of $1 billion in March, their 14th consecutive month of inflows.

The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is renowned investor Bill Gross's fiercest rival in the bond market, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in March.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $851 million last month, compared with $1.29 billion in February and a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion. The January number exceeded its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $45.8 billion in assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in different fixed-income sectors, had a net inflow of $86 million in March, compared with $210 million in February.

The fund, with $4 billion in total assets, had record net monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014.

Both are open-end intermediate-term bond funds.

"DoubleLine's platform is continuing to gain traction across product lines and taking advantage of strong fund performance in this period of persistently low interest rates," said David Schawel, vice president and portfolio manager of Square 1 Financial.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, which is overseen by Gundlach and co-portfolio manager Philip Barach, has produced a five-year annualized return of 8.7 percent since the fund's inception in April 2010 through March 2015, according to Morningstar.

The fund's five-year Sharpe ratio - a measure closely followed by pension funds, foundations and endowments - is hovering around 3.7. That is outperforming the Barclays Aggregate which is at 1.6 for the same time period (The higher a fund's Sharpe ratio, the better a fund's returns have been relative to the risk it has taken on).

DoubleLine Total Return's annualized Sharpe ratio and total returns for that period were No. 1 in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond fund category.

Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play.

Gross quit Pimco for distant rival Janus Capital Group Inc where he is running the Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund. The Janus Global Unconstrained Bond Fund's assets under management stood at $1.45 billion at the end of February. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Ted Botha, David Gregorio and Diane Craft)