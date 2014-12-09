Singapore's Ezra Holdings files for U.S. bankruptcy
March 18 Oilfield services firm Ezra Holdings Ltd of Singapore filed for U.S. Chapter 11 bankruptcy on Saturday, blaming a prolonged slump in the energy industry.
NEW YORK Dec 9 Doubleline Capital, overseen by closely watched investor Jeffrey Gundlach, said on Tuesday that it would launch the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund to investors on Monday.
The DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund expects to invest in dollar-denominated securities with an average effective duration of at least 10 years.
Gundlach, chief executive officer and chief investment officer of DoubleLine Capital, and Vitaliy Liberman, a portfolio manager on DoubleLine's mortgage-backed securities team, are the portfolio managers of the DoubleLine Long Duration Total Return Bond Fund. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Lisa Von Ahn)
BADEN BADEN, Germany, March 18 The United States remains committed to free trade but wants to re-examine some trade deals and correct their excesses, U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Saturday after G20 finance chiefs backtracked on past commitments about trade.
BEIJING, March 18 Chinese central bank governor Zhou Xiaochuan said growth prospects have improved in the world's second-largest economy, but its monetary policy remains prudent and neutral.