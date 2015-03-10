NEW YORK, March 10 DoubleLine Capital's chief executive, Jeffrey Gundlach, said on a conference call on Tuesday that it is not the time to short the U.S. dollar.

He warned clients, "Don't do it."

While many hedge funds and big institutional investors are massively long U.S. dollars, Gundlach said this time "the consensus is right." (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler)