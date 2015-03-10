(Adds Gundlach's predictions on oil and gold; junk bond exposure)

NEW YORK, March 10 Investors should not short the U.S. dollar right now because the currency is showing few signs that it is ready for a correction, DoubleLine Capital's Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday.

While many hedge funds and big institutional investors are massively long U.S. dollars, Gundlach told a conference call webcast, this time "the consensus is right" and a contrarian positioning could hurt a portfolio.

"Don't do it," he warned.

Gundlach, whose DoubleLine Capital managed $64 billion in assets as of Dec. 31, said U.S. equities markets are signaling that a strong dollar might not be a good thing for risk assets, including U.S. equity markets, as it may import economic weakness and deflation.

Gundlach said currency trends tend to last a very long time and the U.S. dollar has shown no weakness. He also said the U.S. economy is in better shape than the euro zone economies.

U.S. Treasury yields are higher than European sovereign yields, making Treasuries, which are dollar-denominated, attractive to European investors, Gundlach added.

Gundlach is widely followed for his bold and prescient investment calls. Last year, he correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury yields would fall, not rise as many had forecast, because inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors, including aging demographics, were at play.

In a June 10, 2014 webcast, Gundlach said: "I still think that, as I talked about way back in the later part of 2010, early part of 2011, I thought the dollar was bottoming at that point. I still believe that. I think that the dollar is likely to move - break out here on the upside."

As measured by the Dollar Index, the U.S. dollar has appreciated 22 percent to 98.582 against a basket of other currencies, from 80.820 on the Dollar Index on June 10, 2014, when Gundlach called for it to break out.

Gundlach has kept DoubleLine bond funds in all-dollar denominated securities.

Gundlach said oil prices will drop to a "minor new low," below $43 a barrel, while gold prices could reach $1,400 an ounce by year end.

Gundlach said he has quadrupled his junk bond exposure in the firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in different sectors of the fixed income universe, because "it got cheap."

The fund, with $3.9 billion in total assets, had record net monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014. (Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Leslie Adler, Alan Crosby and Steve Orlofsky)