May 1 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine Capital said on Thursday it had $442.5 million of net inflows into its open-end funds for April, the third consecutive month of new cash for the Los Angeles-based firm.

Gundlach's DoubleLine Total Return Fund had about $320 million of inflows for the month, according to DoubleLine. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)