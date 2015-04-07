NEW YORK April 7 Doubleline Capital Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Gundlach said on Tuesday that the Federal Reserve could raise interest rates in June if the economic data stabilizes.

"The Fed wants to get off zero," Gundlach said on an investor and media webcast. The U.S. central bank has kept overnight interest rates near zero since December 2008, but a number of officials have said an increase will likely be considered at its June policy-setting meeting. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)