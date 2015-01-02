NEW YORK Jan 2 Jeffrey Gundlach's DoubleLine
Funds, an investment firm that has been a major rival of bond
fund Pimco, reported its 11th consecutive month of inflows in
December, totaling $2.23 billion, after a monthly inflow of
$1.16 billion in November.
DoubleLine Capital, based in Los Angeles, said on Friday its
flagship DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund ended December with
net inflows of $1.5 billion, compared with $819 million in
November. That brought the fund's net inflows to $7.9 billion
in 2014.
DoubleLine's overall net inflows in 2014 were $10.85
billion.
(Reporting by Luciana Lopez)