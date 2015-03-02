(Adds details on DoubleLine inflows, Pimco outflows; byline)

By Jennifer Ablan

NEW YORK, March 2 DoubleLine Funds, an investment firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, on Monday reported a net inflow of $1.59 billion in February, compared with a record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.

The Los Angeles-based firm, co-founded by Jeffrey Gundlach, said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest fund by total assets, also saw inflows in February though lower than the previous month.

The Total Return saw a net inflow of $1.29 billion last month, compared with a record net inflow in January of $2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow of $2.4 billion in February 2012.

The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, with $44.7 billion in assets under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities.

The firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in different sectors of the fixed income universe, had a net inflow of $210 million in February, compared with a net inflow of $260 million in January.

The fund, with $3.9 billion in total assets, had record net monthly inflow of $495 million in December 2014.

Both are open-end intermediate-term bond funds.

DoubleLine, which saw its 13th consecutive month of net inflows in February, has been a huge beneficiary of the withdrawal and performance issues as well as management shakeup that have plagued Allianz's Pacific Investment Management Co.

Investors pulled $150 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds for 2014, according to Morningstar data.

There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the shock resignation of Bill Gross on Sept. 26 from the company he helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight months after his top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid acrimony.

"Our net inflow in February 2015 across all DoubleLine open-end funds was more than three times the average monthly net inflow in 2014 through August - the last full month before Bill Gross left Pimco," said Loren Fleckenstein, an analyst at DoubleLine.

"Our two largest intermediate-term bond funds, DoubleLine Total Return Bond and DoubleLine Core Fixed Income, continue to see a large volume of subscriptions from investors moving out of Pimco Total Return Bond Fund as well as other investors."

DoubleLine Capital managed $64 billion in assets across all vehicles as of Dec. 31. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chris Reese)