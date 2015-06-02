NEW YORK, June 2 DoubleLine Funds, whose co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his investment calls, on Tuesday reported $661 million in net additional investments in May, the 16th consecutive month it has attracted new money.

The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive inflows in May.

The Total Return attracted a net inflow of $408 million last month, compared with $633 million in April. It has $46.7 billion in assets under management and invests primarily in mortgage-backed securities. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan)