By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Aug 3 DoubleLine Funds, whose
co-founder Jeffrey Gundlach is widely followed for his
investment calls, on Monday reported $688.7 million in net
additional investments in July, the 18th consecutive month it
has attracted new money.
The Los Angeles-based firm said the DoubleLine Total Return
Bond Fund, its largest portfolio by assets, also had positive
inflows in July.
The Total Return fund attracted a net inflow of $390.4
million last month, compared with $81.7 million in June, $408
million in May and $633 million in April. It has $47.2 billion
in assets under management and invests primarily in
mortgage-backed securities.
"The first seven months of the year, the fund has continued
its excellent record relative to peers and the Barclays
aggregate index," said Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual
Fund Research at S&P Capital IQ.
"We continue to believe the fund has managed the risks in
the bond market well and think investors have confidence in the
stable management team at Doubleline ahead of likely pending
Federal Reserve policy changes."
The Total Return fund, which marked its five-year
anniversary in April, has delivered a total return of 1.94
percent year-to-date as of July 31, surpassing 98 percent of its
peers in the Morningstar intermediate-term bond category.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund has been a beneficiary
of net withdrawals from the Pimco Total Return Fund, which lost
its crown as the biggest bond fund in the world in April.
DoubleLine's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
various intermediate-term bonds, had net inflows of $115 million
in July, compared with $154.8 million in June and $87.9 million
in May, bringing its year-to-date net inflow to $1.1 billion.
The DoubleLine Core Fixed Income Fund is an open-end
intermediate-term bond fund that invests in different sectors of
the fixed-income universe, including corporate securities, bank
debt, emerging-markets debt and Treasuries as well as mortgage-
backed securities. The fund has $4.5 billion in assets.
Last year, Gundlach correctly predicted that U.S. Treasury
yields would fall, not rise as many others had forecast, because
inflationary pressures were non-existent and technical factors,
including aging demographics, were at play.
The Los Angeles-based DoubleLine Capital had $76 billion in
assets under management as of June 30.
