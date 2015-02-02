(Adds quote from director of mutual fund research and quote
from president of DoubleLine)
By Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Feb 2 DoubleLine Funds, an investment
firm that has been a major competitor to bond fund Pimco, whose
co-founder Bill Gross was fired last year, on Monday reported a
monthly record net inflow in January of $3.04 billion.
The Los Angeles-based firm, whose co-founder Jeffrey
Gundlach is Gross's fiercest rival in the bond market, said the
previous strongest monthly net inflow for the DoubleLine Funds
was $2.67 billion in February 2012.
The DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund, the firm's largest
fund by total assets, also saw a record net inflow last month of
$2.59 billion, exceeding its previous largest monthly net inflow
of $2.4 billion in February 2012.
The Total Return Bond Fund, with $43.6 billion in assets
under management, invests primarily in mortgage-backed
securities.
The firm's Core Fixed Income Fund, which invests in
different sectors of the fixed income universe, had a net inflow
of $260 million in January. The fund, with $3.72 billion in
assets, had record net monthly inflow of $495 million in
December 2014.
Both are open-end intermediate-term bond funds.
DoubleLine, which saw its 12th consecutive month of net
inflows in January, has been a huge beneficiary of the
withdrawal and performance issues that have plagued Allianz's
Pacific Investment Management Co. Investors pulled
$150 billion from Pimco's U.S. open-end mutual funds for 2014,
according to Morningstar data.
Pimco Total Return had outflows of $19.4 billion in
December, more than twice the $9.5 billion withdrawn in
November. The fund's assets were $143.4 billion at the end of
December, less than half the peak of nearly $293 billion hit in
2013.
There has been a rush of withdrawals from Pimco after
management turmoil last year spooked investors, including the
shock resignation of Bill Gross in September from the company he
helped co-found. Gross' exit came only eight months after his
top deputy, Mohamed El-Erian, quit amid acrimony.
Todd Rosenbluth, director of ETF & Mutual Fund Research at
S&P Capital IQ, said the DoubleLine Total Return had relatively
strong performance in 2014, consistent with its record since
inception. "Investors regularly review their asset allocation
decisions in the beginning of the year and we think those
seeking active management favor those with a stable management
team."
DoubleLine Capital LP managed $64 billion in assets across
all vehicles as of December 31.
Ron Redell, president of DoubleLine Funds, said: "I believe
we continue to see record inflows into our funds from investors
that are looking for asset management firms that have offered
insightful thought leadership and strong risk-adjusted returns."
Pimco did not immediately respond to requests for comment by
phone and email.
(Reporting by Jennifer Ablan; Editing by James Dalgleish and
Christian Plumb)