NEW YORK, July 23 Mohamed El-Erian, chief economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Thursday that China was no longer a driver of global economic growth, but that the country's economic slowdown did not indicate a crash.

"I am not a buyer...that this is a crash. I think China has the ability to control a soft landing, but China is no longer a locomotive of global growth, and that has implications for companies and it has implications for commodities markets," El-Erian told cable television network CNBC.

El-Erian said China's economy ranked high on his radar because "it is slowing, and because it's slowing, all sorts of issues are coming to the surface, in particular the financial excesses."

(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)