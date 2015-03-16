NEW YORK, March 16 Mohamed El-Erian, chief
economic adviser at Allianz SE, said Monday that the
Federal Reserve would likely remove the word "patient" from its
formal statement on the timing of rate increases when it meets
this week.
"I believe that 'patient' is coming out, but we're going to
see another round of quote 'linguistic gymnastics,'" El-Erian
told cable television network CNBC.
"I wouldn't be surprised if this notion of the Fed having to
be sufficiently confident about inflation creeps in as a way of
keeping markets from rushing to the terminal value," he said.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)