* PIMCO, DoubleLine main funds take in most new money
* Emerging market bond funds outperform those bigger funds
By Sam Forgione and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK, Oct 9 The flagship funds of closely
watched bond firms PIMCO and DoubleLine drew the most new money
in the third quarter, but emerging markets bond funds grabbed
the spotlight with their higher yields and strong performance.
The PIMCO Total Return Fund, the world's largest
mutual fund with about $278 billion in assets, attracted roughly
$6.25 billion in new money in the third quarter, according to
Morningstar.
Meanwhile, the DoubleLine Total Return Bond Fund
was second with $4.45 billion in assets. It leads all bond funds
this year with nearly $16 billion in investor inflows.
But for investors seeking yield when the 10-year U.S.
Treasury note is hovering around 1.71 percent, the
best place to be this year has been in an emerging market bond
fund. The Barclays Capital Global Emerging Markets Index is up
15.10 percent this year, compared with a 3.77 percent gain for
the Barclays Aggregate Bond Index - a far broader measurement of
bond performance.
One of the standout emerging market funds is the TCW
Emerging Markets Income Fund, which attracted nearly
$784 million in new money in the third quarter, the most among
emerging market debt funds, according to Morningstar. The TCW
fund, part of the Los Angeles-based TCW's stable of mutual
funds, is up 16.17 percent this year, beating the 14.62 percent
gain in the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.
"The emerging-market story is more than just about 'yield,'"
said David Robbins, portfolio manager for TCW Emerging Markets
strategies. "It is a long-term credit improvement story."
In the late 1990s, roughly 10 percent of emerging-market
countries' bonds were rated high-quality investment grade. To
date, more than 60 percent of emerging-market debt carries
investment-grade ratings.
Emerging markets have been the darling of the financial
world since 2009 as global investors have pursued stronger
returns. The demand for emerging markets debt has been driven by
a belief that countries such as China and Brazil would lead
global growth in the next few years, while economies in the
developed world would remain nearly stagnant.
But this year, China's economic growth began to slow down
more than expected.
"I think everyone knew that China would not see 10 percent
GDP forever," said William Braman, chief investment officer of
Ballentine Partners, in Waltham, Massachusetts. "China is still
posting solid growth relative to other countries."
Braman said the firm has been rotating out of U.S. equities
and into emerging market securities. He said the economic growth
prospects look better in emerging markets at 6 percent versus
developed countries at 2.5 percent.
NO LONGER EMERGING MARKETS?
The sector is the highest performing among bond types, said
Jeff Tjornehoj, head of Lipper Americas Research, in Denver. The
funds that hold emerging market debt are reaping the rewards, he
noted.
Emerging market bonds could even oust "junk" bonds as this
year's debt darling as some analysts say that high-yield debt is
starting to look overvalued and higher risk, compared with
emerging market debt.
Investors are looking at emerging market bonds as a "true
substitute" for investment-grade bonds, said Luz Padilla, a
portfolio manager for the DoubleLine emerging markets fixed-
income fund, in a webcast on Tuesday by the Los Angeles-based
company.
So far this year, high-yield funds worldwide have gained
$63.7 billion in assets while emerging market bond funds have
gained $39.9 billion, fund-tracker EPFR Global said.
Padilla said the move into emerging market debt as a
"flight-to-quality trade" is "well-justified." She also cited
the strong fundamentals of emerging economies and how they
continue to strengthen despite the European debt crisis.
Padilla added that emerging markets could be less
susceptible to a global economic slowdown, which the
International Monetary Fund recently warned about when it cut
its growth forecasts for the second time since April.
"If the situation in the developed countries continues to
deteriorate further, a situation that the IMF recently stated
has a one-in-six chance of occurring, emerging market countries
have room to implement growth-supportive policies as their
fiscal deficits average a mere 1 percent versus over 5 percent
for the developed markets," Padilla said.