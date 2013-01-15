By Steven C. Johnson and Jennifer Ablan
NEW YORK Jan 14 Political instability in
emerging markets, led by China, will be one of the biggest risks
for markets in 2013, Ian Bremmer, president of political risk
firm Eurasia Group, said on Monday.
"I think that emerging markets in general, the level of
political instability, is underpriced for 2013," Bremmer said at
a Thomson Reuters Newsmaker event in New York.
China, the world's second-largest economy, is high on the
lists of worries, he said, citing ongoing tensions with Japan
and uncertainty about the investment atmosphere.
"The level of uncertainty around investing in China is many
magnitudes greater than it is in the United States, but no one
ever says they're on the sidelines because of uncertainty in
China," Bremmer said.
Since the 2008 financial crisis, large developing economies,
including China, Brazil and India, have increasingly driven
global growth, with some expanding by as much as 10 percent a
year.
But those rates started to slow in 2012 - China was expected
to have grown by less than 8 percent last year and economists
expect Brazil to expand at just more than 3 percent next year.
With global growth rates likely to be suppressed for years
to come, "people will have to stop fetishizing growth and pay
attention to places that are more resilient," he said. "That
really does not benefit China" and other emerging markets,
Bremmer said.
Countries must demonstrate continued political and economic
development if they are to remain attractive to global
investors, Bremmer said.
"A lot of times, they don't have that," he said, citing
Russia, Ukraine and Venezuela as examples. "That's a real
problem."
CHINA SLOWDOWN
Nouriel Roubini, chairman of Roubini Global Economics and an
economics professor at New York University's Stern School of
Business, added that China was the biggest risk for the second
half, when he said growth could slow to about 6 percent - not a
hard landing but a slowdown that could hurt global growth.
"It's not a hard landing, but close enough," he said. "I
still worry about a hard landing in China."
"My fear is the new leadership is very cautious and will
carry out reforms much more slowly than necessary," Roubini
said, adding that rapid stimulus spending could turn into an
investment bust in the second half of 2013.
China's annual economic growth is expected to have quickened
to 7.8 percent in the fourth quarter, a Reuters poll showed,
after seven quarters of weaker expansion.
U.S. RISKS
But Roubini said risks in the advanced world should not be
overlooked, either. "In absolute terms, the United States has
significant fiscal, growth and unemployment problems," he said.
A modest increase in hiring and a steady rise in housing
prices have sparked hope that the U.S. economy was gaining
traction in late 2012 despite weak business confidence and
falling demand from overseas. Most economists expect the world's
biggest economy to grow at about 2 percent this year.
But Roubini said U.S. lawmakers' inability to strike a grand
bargain that achieves reform of entitlement and spending and
long-term deficit reduction could keep growth around 1.6
percent.
Both Bremmer and Roubini said they expected U.S. lawmakers
to "kick the can" again when it comes to long-term fixes to the
tax system, entitlement spending and deficit reduction.
Congress struck a deal to raise taxes on the wealthiest
Americans on New Year's Day but put off important decisions on
spending until the spring. Republicans are also threatening not
to raise the government's legal borrowing limit unless the White
House commits to deep spending cuts.
But Bremmer said the U.S. dollar's role as the world's safe
haven and the country's economic resilience should ensure that
it remains a favored destination for global investment.