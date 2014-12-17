NEW YORK Dec 17 Janus Capital Group said on Wednesday that the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.

Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the fund, which is engineered with the intent of providing a smoother investment experience in a historically volatile asset class potentially leading to long-term capital appreciation.

