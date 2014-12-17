Networking software maker Citrix seeks buyers -sources
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
NEW YORK Dec 17 Janus Capital Group said on Wednesday that the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.
Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the fund, which is engineered with the intent of providing a smoother investment experience in a historically volatile asset class potentially leading to long-term capital appreciation.
(Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 13 U.S. networking software company Citrix Systems Inc has been exploring strategic alternatives including a potential sale, people familiar with the matter said on Monday.
March 13 Pershing Square Capital Management Lp
NEW YORK, March 13 Elliott Management's private equity division was among the firms that provided financing to Vista Equity Partners for its $3.6 billion purchase of Canada's DH Corp, according to people familiar with the matter.