NEW YORK Dec 17 Janus Capital Group said on Wednesday the firm was launching the INTECH Emerging Markets Managed Volatility Fund, which will seek to target above-market returns with lower risk than the benchmark.

Janus said INTECH, a global investment manager with more than $49.4 billion in assets under management, will manage the fund, which aims to provide a smoother investment experience in a historically volatile asset class, potentially leading to long-term capital appreciation.

"Emerging markets are a notoriously volatile asset class that demands a disciplined, repeatable investment approach," said Drew Elder, head of U.S. intermediary distribution at Janus. "We're excited to offer clients the capital appreciation potential of emerging markets with the level of volatility management needed to seek excess returns over a full market cycle in a typically high-risk area of the market."

At the end of September, Janus Capital Group managed approximately $174.4 billion in assets for shareholders, clients and institutions around the globe.

