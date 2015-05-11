By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK May 11 The rebound in oil prices since
mid-March is paying off for holders of corporate bonds of energy
companies, and investors are confident that they will outperform
Treasuries this year, despite lingering risks.
U.S. crude oil prices have rallied more than 32 percent to
near their highest levels of the year, last trading at about
$59.25 a barrel, after a more than 50 percent drop from
June 2014 through mid-March.
The gains helped the Barclays High Yield Energy Index rise 4
percent in April, its second-best month since 2011.
Even as crude oil has rebounded, investors say many credits
in the energy sector remain cheap because of concerns about
global demand. But more buyers might move into this area,
particularly with government debt yields still low.
U.S.-based taxable bond funds had 2.8 percent of their
assets invested in energy bonds as of March 31, up from 1.7
percent a year earlier, according to Morningstar.
"Treasuries are significantly overpriced in the current
market while energy bonds are cheap," said Kevin Dachille,
institutional portfolio manager at Eaton Vance.
Dachille said credits of offshore drillers were oversold. He
owns high-yield issuers Pacific Rubiales and Pacific
Drilling and investment-grade Rowan Companies PLC
in his $2 billion Eaton Vance Bond Fund.
Gains in energy debt would lift the high-yield market more
since energy companies comprise about 16 percent of that market,
according to data from research firm CreditSights. Energy makes
up about 13 percent of the investment-grade market, the firm
said.
High-yield energy bonds have gained more than 7 percent so
far this year after last year's 8 percent loss, according to
Barclays. Investment-grade energy bonds have gained 2 percent,
after a 3.8 percent return for 2014.
Michael Wildstein, senior portfolio manager at Delaware
Investments, said energy bonds should outperform as long as oil
prices remain stable. He owns investment-grade credits
Continental Resources and Energy Transfer Partners
, and high-yield issuers Newfield Exploration and
Chesapeake Energy in his $1.4 billion Delaware Corporate
Bond Fund.
Last year's loss in high-yield energy bonds coincided with
the bulk of the decline in U.S. crude prices, which dropped to a
six-year low of $42 a barrel on March 18 from more than $107 a
barrel last June.
Some segments of the sector remain at risk for default,
particularly fracking companies. Two Texas-based energy
companies, BPZ Resources Inc and Quicksilver
Resources Inc, filed for bankruptcy protection in
March.
"You still have to be concerned about credit defaults,
particularly among those that have leveraged up their balance
sheets," said James Swanson, chief investment strategist at MFS
Investment Management in Boston.
Another risk is that corporate bonds broadly could fare
worse than U.S. Treasuries if the Federal Reserve hikes interest
rates this year.
"When the Fed does finally move, you could see a bigger
selloff in the credit products than in the Treasury market,"
said Martin Fridson, chief investment officer of Lehmann Livian
Fridson Advisors LLC. He said a lack of liquidity among
corporate bonds heightened that risk.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Grant McCool)