* ETFs big beneficiaries in roller-coaster market

* Hope for Fed stimulus helps end-August flows

* Investors look for safe-haven, defensive sectors

NEW YORK, Sept 2 Investors pushed money into equity funds in search of bargains during the final week of August, hoping the Federal Reserve will trigger another round of stimulus in a bid to stop the economy from falling back into recession, data from EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Overall, equity funds took in $6.02 billion during the week ending Aug. 31, their best showing since the first week of July, with U.S. equity funds accounting for nearly all of the inflows. That took inflows to U.S. stock funds over the past two weeks over the $11 billion mark, EPFR said.

Most of the fresh money in the past week continued to gravitate toward funds associated with defensive qualities and dividend payments offered by utility sector funds. Over the past three weeks, YTD flows into this fund group have climbed past the full-year record of $1.38 billion set in 2006.

Despite the recent inflows to U.S. equity funds, year-to-date outflows stand at $28 billion, a swing of over $60 billion since early May, when cumulative inflows were above $35 billion.

Money market funds absorbed a modest $3.12 billion, while bond funds had outflows of $791 million for the week.

Hopes that the Fed will unveil a third round of quantitative easing before the end of the year helped halt the outflow from emerging market equity funds during the final week of August.

Redemptions from emerging markets equity and high-yield bond funds continued to slow and technology sector funds snapped a seven week outflow streak, EPFR said.

Although all four of the major emerging market fund groups posted outflows, the collective total of $590 million was the lowest in a month that has seen nearly $8 billion redeemed from Asia ex-Japan, Latin America, Europe, Middle East, Africa and the diversified Global Emerging Markets, or GEM, Equity Funds.

The prospect of stronger U.S. demand for Asian exports helped Korea and China equity funds to stop three-week outflow streaks, with flows into the latter climbing to an eight-week high.

India equity funds were hit with redemptions for the 17th time in the past 18 weeks as another spike in food inflation cooled hopes of an end to the Reserve Bank of India's tightening cycle that has boosted the country's base interest rate by 3.25 percent over the past 17 months, EPFR said.

All told, over 95 percent of the fresh money that flowed into U.S. equity funds went into exchange-traded funds, in another sign of investor caution during a roller-coaster month for markets.

"One of the ETFs that absorbed the most money has seen short interest climb by over 50 percent during the past two weeks, so it's premature to call these flows a vote of confidence in U.S. prospects," noted Cameron Brandt, EPFR director of research.

ETFs are easier to get in and out of than mutual funds, and unlike some mutual funds, do not charge redemption fees for not staying a minimum period of time. (Reporting by Manuela Badawy; Editing by Dan Grebler)