By Chris Taylor
NEW YORK Dec 17 There are investors who
couldn't care less about dividends, and there are those who love
them with an unbridled passion. Count Steve Weiss among the
latter.
The New York City public-relations rep first got a taste for
dividends while working for publisher McGraw-Hill (now McGraw
Hill Financial) in the late 1990s. Not only did the company pay
a decent yield (topping 4 percent at the start of 1997, for
example), it was a so-called 'Dividend Aristocrat' - one of
those few companies that has raised its dividend every single
year for at least the past 25 years.
Since then, Weiss has built a stock portfolio that
concentrates much of his money in those long-term dividend
growers. Today there are only 54 dividend aristocrats in the S&P
500, including such familiar names as Clorox (CLX),
Colgate-Palmolive (CL), Consolidated Edison (ED) and Walgreen
(WAG).
"I like buying healthy, high-yielding stocks of companies
that have a commitment of returning cash to shareholders," says
Weiss, 53, who remembers getting quarterly dividend checks as a
kid, courtesy of IBM stock that his grandmother had given him.
"It's like tapping into a gold mine."
To be sure, there could be choppier waters ahead for the
dividend stocks. They have already enjoyed years of strong
performance as a relatively safe harbor during economic crises,
and could prove to be laggards in a rising-rate environment.
But for diehard investors like Weiss, who loves the one-two
portfolio punch of getting a yearly dividend raise and then
reinvesting those dividends, there's a new product that could
serve as catnip: ProShares' S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (NOBL),
comprised of equally-weighted portions of each aristocrat and a
slim expense ratio of .35 percent.
Investors have flung some $37 million at the fund since its
October inception. The attraction: Since May 2005, when the S&P
500 Dividend Aristocrats Index began, it has boasted just under
10 percent in total annual returns, besting the broader S&P 500
by a little more than 3 percentage points a year.
"It appeals to two things investors are looking for,
outperformance and low volatility," says Michael Sapir, CEO of
ProShare Advisors, the investment advisor to ProShares. "It's an
alternative to an S&P 500 index fund, or to actively-managed
large-cap funds, and appeals to people who are looking for a
good source of income."
New additions to the aristocrats index this year: Chevron
Corp, Cardinal Health Inc, AbbVie Inc, and Pentair Ltd.
Meanwhile, firms including Pitney Bowes, grocery chain
SuperValu, and Eli Lilly have been booted from the index in
recent years for failing to raise their dividends annually.
Of course dividend investing features its own menu of
potential pitfalls. Since high-yielding stocks are often seen as
proxies for bonds, they can fall out of favor in rising-rate
environments, such as the one that looms ahead of us after years
of rock-bottom interest rates.
With higher bond returns, investors could rotate back into
fixed income products, eschewing the relative risks of equities.
Skittish investors who have been buying these stocks since
emerging from the financial meltdown of 2008-2009 have driven up
valuations for sturdy dividend payers.
"The aristocrats are a pretty narrow group, and a lot of
people have already piled into that group," says Ed Clissold,
U.S. market strategist for Venice, Florida, based Ned Davis
Research. "A lot of those dividend aristocrat stocks are now
over valued."
Furthermore, a fat dividend in and of itself doesn't present
a full picture of a company's fortunes. Comparing various
dividend-oriented investing strategies, Ned Davis Research found
that seeking big payout alone was actually one of the
least-effective investment approaches. Over the last 35 years,
portfolios of high-yield stocks lagged portfolios of dividend
growers by some 1.5 percentage points a year. Dividend growers
returned 16.33 percent annually over more than 35 years through
June, the firm said.
Put simply: Growing dividends imply growing firms, but
sky-high yields often occur when firms are in trouble.
There are other investment options in the space, apart from
the ProShares' offering. Vanguard's Dividend Appreciation ETF,
tracks the Nasdaq US Dividend Achievers Select Index, a menu of
146 companies that have been boosting dividends for 10 years or
more. Its expense ratio is a miniscule .1 percent, with the fund
gaining 88 percent over the past five years.
The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF tracks the S&P High Yield Dividend
Aristocrats Index, comprised of the biggest yielders out of a
much larger pool (the companies of the S&P Composite 1500) that
have raised dividends for 20 years. Its expense ratio is .35
percent, and the fund has risen 83 percent over the last five
years.
As for Weiss, he doesn't limit himself to dividend
aristocrats, and has bolstered his portfolio with some high
yielding blue chips that have not met the rising-dividend test.
"You also have to look at the underlying health of the
companies," says Weiss. "If you're investing in strong cash
machines and then reinvesting your dividends, you can't really
lose."