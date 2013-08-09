NEW YORK Aug 9 Investors in funds worldwide pulled $4 billion out of funds that hold U.S. Treasuries in the latest week, marking the biggest outflow from the funds on record, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

Outflows from the iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounted for half of the total redemptions from the funds in the week ended August 7, the report said. Bond funds overall had $2.2 billion in outflows, the largest in four weeks.

Demand for high-yield junk bond funds increased, however, as investors put $1.3 billion into such funds, marking $12 billion in cash gains over the past six weeks, the report said.

Investors poured $9.6 billion into stock funds worldwide, up from inflows of $6.6 billion the previous week. Funds that hold Japanese stocks also gained $700 million in new cash, reversing outflows of $383 million the prior week and marking inflows into the funds in 28 of the past 29 weeks.