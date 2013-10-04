NEW YORK Oct 4 Investors in funds worldwide pulled $1.3 billion out of stock funds in the latest week, marking the second straight week of withdrawals from the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.

Emerging market stock funds had outflows of $2.1 billion in the week ended Oct. 2, marking their first outflows in four weeks, the report said, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investors pulled $900 million out of bond funds, reversing the prior week's inflows of $4.5 billion. High-yield junk bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, marking their fourth straight week of inflows.

Emerging market bond funds had $200 million in outflows after inflows of $600 million the prior week. Funds that hold Treasury Inflation Protected-Securities also had outflows of $200 million, marking the 25th straight week of withdrawals from the funds.