NEW YORK Oct 11 Investors in funds worldwide
pulled $6.5 billion out of stock funds in the latest week,
marking the largest such outflows in five weeks, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed
Friday.
Money market funds had outflows of $23 billion in the week
ended Oct. 9, marking the biggest outflows in four months,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global.
U.S. stock funds had $10.3 billion in outflows in the latest
week, marking the largest outflows in seven weeks as U.S. stock
markets fell.
European stock funds, meanwhile, attracted $700 million in
new cash, marking the 15th straight week of inflows. Japanese
stock funds had inflows of $1.1 billion, marking their fifth
straight week of inflows.
Investors pulled $1.8 billion from bond funds but high-yield
bond funds attracted $1.1 billion in inflows, marking the fifth
straight week of new demand for the funds.