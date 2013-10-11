NEW YORK Oct 11 Investors in funds worldwide
pulled $6.5 billion out of stock funds in the latest week
because of the extended U.S. government shutdown and concerns
over the debt ceiling, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Research report showed Friday.
The outflows from stock funds in the week ended Oct. 9 were
the largest such outflows in five weeks, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR
Global.
Funds that hold U.S. stocks stood out with outflows of $10.3
billion, the largest in seven weeks as the Standard & Poor's 500
index fell 2.2 percent on the shutdown and fears that
Congress may not raise the U.S. debt ceiling by Oct. 17.
U.S. Treasury Secretary Jack Lew has said the United States
will exhaust its $16.7 trillion borrowing authority no later
than that date.
Money market funds had outflows of $23 billion in the week
ended Oct. 9, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in
four months, data from the report showed. Some investors fear
that money market funds are particularly at risk of a potential
U.S. default on its debt.
The latest outflows from money market funds, which are
typically low-risk vehicles that invest in short-term government
securities, brought total outflows from the funds this year to
$114 billion, according to the report.
As a sign of worry about the potential U.S. debt default,
yields on short-dated bills maturing in the next few weeks rose
sharply on Tuesday. The Treasury sold $30 billion in four-week
bills at 0.35 percent, the highest yield since October 2008.
Global stock markets suffered over the weekly period, with
the MSCI world equity index dropping 1.7
percent, but funds that hold international stocks attracted new
cash over the week.
European stock funds reaped $700 million in inflows, marking
the 15th straight week of new demand despite the FTSEurofirst
300 index's fall of 1.8 percent over the period.
Japanese stock funds had inflows of $1.1 billion, marking
their fifth straight week of new demand despite a 0.9 percent
decline in Japan's Nikkei average.
While stock markets overall suffered over the week, emerging
market stocks gained, with the MSCI emerging market equities
index rising 0.8 percent. The report showed that emerging market
stock funds took in small inflows of $100 million in the latest
week.
Investors pulled $1.8 billion from bond funds worldwide over
the week, the report showed. Funds that hold government
securities - mainly U.S. Treasuries - had outflows of $900
million in the latest week, down from big outflows of $2.7
billion the prior week but marking the funds' fifth straight
week of outflows.
Investment-grade bond funds had outflows of $800 million,
reversing inflows over the previous two weeks. Riskier
high-yield junk bond funds attracted $1.1 billion in new cash,
however, marking the fifth straight week of new demand for the
funds.
Emerging market bond funds had outflows of $500 million in
the latest week, up from outflows of $200 million the previous
week.
Investors also pulled $200 million from precious metals
funds worldwide, marking the fourth straight week of outflows
from the funds. The spot price of gold was down almost 1
percent on Wednesday at $1,307 an ounce, after hitting a 1-week
bottom at below $1,300.