NEW YORK May 16 Fund investors worldwide poured
$11 billion into stock funds in the week ended May 14, marking
the biggest inflows into the funds in five weeks, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $6 billion of the net
inflows. All of the inflows into U.S.-focused stock funds went
toward exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which
also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global
Funds that specialize in emerging markets stocks attracted
$500 million in inflows, reversing $700 million in outflows over
the prior week. Japanese stock funds also attracted $500
million, marking their biggest inflows in four weeks.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $6.8 billion, marking their
10th straight week of inflows. High-yield bond funds attracted
$1.2 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows, while
emerging markets debt funds attracted $1.1 billion, marking
their 7th straight week of inflows.
