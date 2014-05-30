BRIEF-Turning Point Brands enters strategic cooperation agreement with Vapor Shark
* Turning Point Brands Inc. enters strategic cooperation agreement with vapor shark
NEW YORK May 30 Fund investors worldwide poured $6.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended May 28, marking the 12th straight week of inflows into the funds, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Investment-grade bond funds attracted $9.2 billion in new cash, although $7 billion of the inflows went into a single fund, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $5.1 billion in outflows after attracting $2.6 billion in new cash over the prior week. Floating-rate debt funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their seventh straight week of withdrawals.
Stock funds attracted a net $1 billion in inflows after posting $7 billion in outflows the prior week. Stock mutual funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $3.1 billion in inflows.
European stock funds posted $200 million in outflows, marking their first outflows after a record 47 straight weeks of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
SAO PAULO, March 20 The Brazilian Agriculture Ministry confirmed on Monday that China had temporarily banned beef imports following a police investigation that revealed health inspectors were bribed to overlook unsanitary conditions at several plants.
March 20 U.S. electronic payments company MoneyGram International Inc said on Monday that peer Euronet Worldwide Inc's offer could result in a superior proposal compared to the one from China's Ant Financial Services Group.