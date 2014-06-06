NEW YORK, June 6 Fund investors worldwide poured $4.3 billion into bond funds in the week ended June 4, marking their 13th straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Stock funds posted $2 billion in outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock mutual funds posted $8 billion in outflows, while stock exchange-traded funds attracted $6 billion in inflows.

Mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors, while ETFs are thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)