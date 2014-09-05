NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors worldwide poured $6.2
billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, marking
their fourth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $5.8 billion of the net
inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market equity funds attracted
$700 million, marking their 13th straight week of inflows, their
longest streak of net inflows since February 2013.
Bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash, marking a
fourth straight week of inflows, but their smallest over that
period. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $32 million in
outflows, while funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted
$1.4 billion in outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione)