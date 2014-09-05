(Adds details, comments from investment strategists, paragraphs
3-6)
NEW YORK, Sept 5 Investors worldwide poured $6.2
billion into stock funds in the week ended Sept. 3, marking
their fourth straight week of inflows, data from a Bank of
America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $5.8 billion of the net
inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global. Emerging market equity funds attracted
$700 million, marking their 13th straight week of inflows, their
longest streak of net inflows since February 2013.
Appetite was still strong for fixed-income funds.
Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at BofA, and
Brian Leung, investment strategist at BofA, said in the BofA
Friday report that investors are "still crazy for credit" with
$3 billion of net inflows to investment-grade bond funds over
the latest reporting week. The latest investment-grade inflow
figures mark the asset group's 37th straight week.
They said: "Investors are still in love with corporate
bonds," and added that, "year-to-date flows to investment-grade
bonds of $115 billion actually exceed inflows of $98 billion to
stocks."
Overall, bond funds attracted $2.1 billion in new cash for
the week ended Sept. 3, marking a fourth straight week of
inflows. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $32 million in
outflows, while funds that mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted
$1.4 billion in outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by David Gregorio)