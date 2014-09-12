BRIEF-Syngenta receives German approval for fungicide Solatenol
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
NEW YORK, Sept 12 Investors worldwide pulled $2 billion out of high-yield bond funds in the week ended Sept. 10, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows were the biggest in four weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted net inflows of $400 million, their smallest in five weeks. Floating-rate debt funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their ninth straight week of withdrawals.
Stock funds attracted net inflows of $41 million, marking their smallest inflows in five weeks. Emerging market equity funds attracted $3.4 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* First sales in Germany in 2017 season Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)
* Many Korea-focused blogs say will suspend new post this week
March 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.