NEW YORK, Sept 12 Investors worldwide pulled $2 billion out of high-yield bond funds in the week ended Sept. 10, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The outflows were the biggest in four weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Bond funds overall attracted net inflows of $400 million, their smallest in five weeks. Floating-rate debt funds posted $400 million in outflows, marking their ninth straight week of withdrawals.

Stock funds attracted net inflows of $41 million, marking their smallest inflows in five weeks. Emerging market equity funds attracted $3.4 billion, marking their 14th straight week of inflows.