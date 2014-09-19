(Adds comments, additional flows; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, Sept 19 Investors worldwide pulled a
net $3.8 billion out of bond funds in the week ended Sept. 17 on
rising fears of an early rate hike from the Federal Reserve,
data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report
showed on Friday.
The outflows were the biggest so far this year, according to
the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
High-yield bond funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows, marking
their biggest withdrawals in six weeks, while funds that mainly
hold U.S. Treasuries posted $2.9 billion in outflows, their
biggest in 13 weeks.
"There was definitely nervousness, because people see the
Fed making baby steps toward what will ultimately kill the
Treasury market, and that is rate hikes," said William
O'Donnell, head U.S. Treasury strategist at RBS Securities.
The Fed renewed its pledge to keep interest rates near zero
for a "considerable time" after a two-day policy meeting on
Sept. 17. Interest rate projections, however, showed Fed
officials expect rate hikes to eventually occur at a quicker
pace than previously forecast.
Funds that hold floating-rate bank loans, which are
protected from rising interest rates, posted $800 million in
outflows, marking their 10th straight week of withdrawals.
"The credit quality of the companies that issue in the loan
market is not nearly as good as it used to be," said Gershon
Distenfeld, who manages more than $35 billion in high-yield
strategies at AllianceBernstein in New York. "Defaults have been
higher in bank loans for three straight years, and we think
that's going to continue."
Funds that hold investment-grade corporate bonds, which
sport higher-quality credit ratings than high-yield debt,
remained a refuge with inflows of $3.1 billion, marking their
39th straight week of new cash. Emerging market debt funds
attracted $100 million, marking their fourth straight week of
modest inflows.
Stock funds attracted $5.5 billion in new cash, marking
their sixth straight week of inflows and up from meager inflows
of $41 million the prior week. The money flowed entirely into
stock exchange-traded funds, which attracted $8.8 billion in new
cash.
Stock mutual funds posted $3.2 billion in outflows. ETFs are
thought to represent the behavior of institutional investors,
while mutual funds are commonly purchased by retail investors.
Funds that mainly hold U.S. stocks attracted $8.7 billion in new
cash, with ETFs attracting all of the new cash, according to the
report.
European stock funds posted outflows of $4.6 billion,
marking their biggest withdrawals since Aug. 2011. Funds that
specialize in UK stocks accounted for $1 billion of those
withdrawals as concerns rose ahead of a Scottish independence
referendum.
Emerging markets equity funds posted $1.1 billion in
outflows, marking their first withdrawals in 15 weeks.
Precious metals funds posted $400 million in outflows,
marking their fourth straight week of withdrawals. Gold prices
fell more than 1 percent to fresh eight-month lows of $1,221.46
per ounce on Sept. 17 following the Fed's latest rate
projections.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by W Simon and Meredith
Mazzilli)