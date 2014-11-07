NEW YORK Nov 7 Investors worldwide poured $17.5 billion into stock funds in the week ended Nov. 5, after $20 billion the previous week, marking these funds' biggest two weeks of inflows since October 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds worldwide attracted $9 billion inflows, marking their seventh straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.

Investment-grade bond funds worldwide attracted $4.9 billion of inflows, their 46th straight week of inflows, while high-yield bond funds worldwide posted $3.2 billion, their third straight week of inflows.

For their part, U.S.-focused stock funds worldwide posted inflows of $15.3 billion in the latest week, all via exchange-traded funds, BofA said. (Reporting By Jennifer Ablan; Editing by W Simon)