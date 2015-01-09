NEW YORK Jan 9 Investors worldwide pulled $12.1 billion out of stock funds in the week ended Jan. 7 after pouring about $160 billion into the funds in 2014, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report and EPFR Global showed on Friday.

Funds that specialize in U.S. stocks accounted for most of the total outflows with withdrawals of $12.8 billion, according to the report, which also cited data from EPFR Global. The funds attracted $87.2 billion in new cash in 2014, according to EPFR Global data.

Bond funds attracted $5.3 billion in inflows, their biggest in eight weeks, according to the report. The funds attracted $150.6 billion in new cash in 2014, according to EPFR Global data.

