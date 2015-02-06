(New throughout, adds comment from portfolio manager, flow details; adds byline)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK Feb 6 Investors worldwide poured $21.5 billion into bond funds in the weekly reporting period ended Wednesday, before Friday's data showing U.S. job growth rose solidly in January, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows were the biggest since Sept. 2009, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. While the report said inflows were boosted by registered investment advisor reallocation, they also followed data showing U.S. gross domestic product slowed sharply in the fourth quarter.

The view that the data might give the Fed more leeway to delay its first hike in benchmark borrowing costs from rock-bottom levels reassured bond investors. A rate hike is expected to hurt bond prices, which move inversely to yields.

"Expectations for rate hikes in mid-year were pushed back to later in the year, or perhaps in some cases next year, which for many people means that's good for bonds," said Geoffrey Pazzanese, senior portfolio manager at Federated Investors in New York.

Stock funds, meanwhile, posted $6.8 billion in outflows, reversing inflows of $3.8 billion over the prior week.

For their part, European stock funds worldwide attracted $4.3 billion of inflows, the fourth straight week of inflows, data from the BofA Merrill Lynch Global Research report added.

Pazzanese said the European Central Bank's bond-buying program is starting to benefit the earnings forecasts of European companies. "It's starting to show up in terms of actual results for companies in the short run," he said.

Investors showed some appetite for risk-taking in the latest week. High-yield bond funds worldwide attracted $3.6 billion of inflows, the biggest inflows since October 2013, while Emerging Market debt funds had $900 million of inflows, the largest since June 2014.

"The search for yield is on," Pazzanese said. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)