(Adds additional flow data, investor comment)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Feb 13 Investors worldwide poured
$11.2 billion into bond funds in the week ended Feb. 11, with
higher-yielding debt attracting hefty inflows on a strong U.S.
jobs report, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows marked the sixth straight week of new cash into
bond funds, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global. Higher-rated investment-grade
corporate bond funds attracted $5.9 billion of the total inflows
to mark their 60th straight week of new demand.
Those inflows were down, however, from the prior week.
Riskier high-yield bond funds attracted their biggest inflows
since July 2013 at $4.2 billion. Inflows of $8.2 billion into
stock funds were the biggest so far this year and reversed the
prior week's $6.8 billion in outflows.
The inflows into higher-yielding bond funds and stock funds
reflected heightened risk appetite after a
stronger-than-expected U.S. payrolls report for January.
"The jobs report was so strong relative to expectations
across virtually every metric that it gave confidence to people
who wanted to take on additional risk," said Michael Temple,
portfolio manager at Pioneer Investments in Boston.
The jobs report raised expectations that the Federal Reserve
would hike interest rates by mid-year, which is expected to hurt
bond prices. Investors likely sought bonds offering higher
yields than comparable Treasuries based on their greater
potential for price gains than other bonds in the event of a
rate hike, Temple said.
Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) funds
attracted $500 million, their biggest weekly inflow since May
2012. The inflows came after the jobs report showed a strong
rebound in wages, which was viewed as a sign of higher
inflation.
European stock funds attracted $3.6 billion, their fifth
straight week of inflows, while Japanese stock funds added a
sizable $1.6 billion. Emerging markets equity funds also
attracted $1.6 billion, their most since Sept. 2014.
While fears of a potential Greek exit from the euro zone
rose over the period, meetings between Greece and its major
creditors gave investors some hope for a debt deal. The inflows
into emerging markets and Japanese stock funds came even as
those stock markets slipped over the period.
All of the inflows into stock funds went toward
exchange-traded funds, which are thought to represent the
behavior of the institutional investor, data from the report
showed.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and
Meredith Mazzilli)