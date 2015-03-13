NEW YORK, March 13 Investors worldwide poured
$5.2 billion into funds that specialize in European stocks in
the week ended March 11, data from a Bank of America Merrill
Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows marked a ninth straight week of new demand for
the funds, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Stock funds overall posted $700 million in outflows, with
U.S.-focused stock funds posting $7.5 billion in outflows.
Bond funds attracted $2.7 billion in inflows to mark their
10th straight week of new demand.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Bernadette Baum)