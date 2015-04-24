(Adds comment from strategist, fund flow details; byline)
By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, April 24 Investors worldwide poured
$1.4 billion into funds that hold Treasury inflation-protected
securities (TIPS) in the week ended April 22, marking their
biggest inflows in five years, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.
Bond funds overall attracted $5.6 billion in new cash,
marking their 16th straight week of inflows, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
High-yield bond funds attracted $400 million to mark inflows in
12 of the past 13 weeks.
Investment-grade bond funds worldwide saw inflows totaling
$1.9 billion, their 70th straight week, and Emerging Market debt
funds posted $600 million of new cash in the latest reporting
period, their fifth straight week of inflows.
The demand for inflation-protected portfolios is not
convincing many analysts that inflationary pressures are rising.
Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist for Wells Fargo
Funds Management, LLC, said he has been telling clients to sell
TIPS, not buy them.
"The year-over-year adjustment for the not seasonally
adjusted Consumer Price Index is essentially zero now and will
be zero for most, if not all, of 2015," he said. "Thus, TIPS
will probably produce total returns of zero or negative.
Perhaps some are recommending them because they are cheap to
nominal. But they are cheap for a reason - they offer no income
- and they will probably stay cheap."
Stock funds overall posted $6 billion in outflows, with $4.9
billion of that amount leaving stock exchange-traded funds.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $7.2 billion in
outflows, marking withdrawals in nine of the past 10 weeks.
Meanwhile, European stock funds worldwide attracted $800
million of inflows, their 15th straight week of inflows, the
report said. Japanese stock funds worldwide posted inflows of
$1.4 billion, their ninth straight week of inflows, according to
the report.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Andre
Grenon)