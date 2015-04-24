(Adds comment from strategist, fund flow details; byline)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, April 24 Investors worldwide poured $1.4 billion into funds that hold Treasury inflation-protected securities (TIPS) in the week ended April 22, marking their biggest inflows in five years, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Bond funds overall attracted $5.6 billion in new cash, marking their 16th straight week of inflows, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. High-yield bond funds attracted $400 million to mark inflows in 12 of the past 13 weeks.

Investment-grade bond funds worldwide saw inflows totaling $1.9 billion, their 70th straight week, and Emerging Market debt funds posted $600 million of new cash in the latest reporting period, their fifth straight week of inflows.

The demand for inflation-protected portfolios is not convincing many analysts that inflationary pressures are rising.

Jim Kochan, chief fixed-income strategist for Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC, said he has been telling clients to sell TIPS, not buy them.

"The year-over-year adjustment for the not seasonally adjusted Consumer Price Index is essentially zero now and will be zero for most, if not all, of 2015," he said. "Thus, TIPS will probably produce total returns of zero or negative. Perhaps some are recommending them because they are cheap to nominal. But they are cheap for a reason - they offer no income - and they will probably stay cheap."

Stock funds overall posted $6 billion in outflows, with $4.9 billion of that amount leaving stock exchange-traded funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $7.2 billion in outflows, marking withdrawals in nine of the past 10 weeks.

Meanwhile, European stock funds worldwide attracted $800 million of inflows, their 15th straight week of inflows, the report said. Japanese stock funds worldwide posted inflows of $1.4 billion, their ninth straight week of inflows, according to the report. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Jennifer Ablan and Andre Grenon)