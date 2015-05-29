NEW YORK May 29 Investors worldwide poured $4.5
billion into funds that specialize in Chinese stocks in the week
ended May 27, marking the biggest weekly inflows into the funds
since April 2008, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch
Global Research report showed on Friday.
Stock funds overall attracted $4.6 billion after posting
$600 million in outflows the prior week, according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Funds that specialize in U.S. shares posted $3.9 billion in
withdrawals to mark outflows from the funds in nine of the past
10 weeks, the report said.
Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows after attracting
$1.4 billion in inflows the prior week, marking just the second
week of outflows from the funds so far in 2015. Funds that
mainly hold U.S. Treasuries posted $1.4 billion in withdrawals
to mark their fifth straight week of outflows.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)