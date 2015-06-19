NEW YORK, June 19 Investors worldwide pulled $10.3 billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 17, marking the biggest outflows from the funds in two years, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

Investment-grade bond funds posted $2.1 billion in outflows, marking their first outflows in 78 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Riskier high-yield bond funds posted $4 billion in outflows to mark their biggest withdrawals since last December.

Stock funds attracted $10.8 billion to mark their biggest inflows in three months, with all of the new cash flowing into exchange-traded funds. Funds that specialize in U.S. shares attracted $6 billion of the inflows into stock funds to mark their strongest demand in 13 weeks. (Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)