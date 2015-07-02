NEW YORK, July 2 Investors worldwide pulled $6.1
billion out of bond funds in the week ended June 30, marking
their fourth straight week of withdrawals and their biggest
four-week outflows since July 2013, data from a Bank of America
Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Thursday.
Funds that mainly invest in U.S. Treasuries posted $2.3
billion in outflows, marking their 10th straight week of
withdrawals and their longest outflow streak since March 2009.
High-yield bond funds posted their fourth straight week of
outflows, at $2.9 billion.
Stock funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their
first withdrawals in three weeks. Funds that specialize in U.S.
shares posted their second straight week of outflows, at $5.9
billion, while European stock funds attracted their seventh
straight week of inflows at $1.7 billion.
