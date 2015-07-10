(Adds details, investor comments, paragraphs 3, 8-11)

By Sam Forgione

NEW YORK, July 10 Chinese equity funds worldwide posted record $13 billion inflows in the week which ended Wednesday, possibly reflecting Chinese government support measures, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on Friday.

The inflows mainly went toward locally listed A-share exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall attracted $25.4 billion to mark their biggest inflows since last December.

A-shares are the renminbi-denominated shares of companies incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and Shenzhen exchanges, while H-shares are Chinese shares listed in Hong Kong.

The inflows came as Beijing in recent days unleashed an unprecedented series of support measures to prop up China's previously booming stock market, which by July 8 had fallen around 30 percent from a mid-June peak.

Brokerages and fund managers vowed to buy massive amounts of stocks, helped by China's state-backed margin finance company, which in turn would be aided by a direct line of liquidity from the central bank.

The inflows into Chinese equity funds were "perversely concentrated in local-listed A-share ETFs so could signal market-support measures rather than private sector demand," the BofA report said.

"Alternatively big, counter-intuitive fund inflows at time of Shanghai weakness could be due to share-creation to 'short' underlying assets," the report added.

Investors said the flows likely reflected the government's stimulus measures.

"Money that came into the market post the crack, in all likelihood, it's government money or government-directed," said Safa Muhtaseb, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments in Wilmington, Delaware, in reference to the 30 percent dive in the region's stock market.

Muhtaseb said China's A-shares, which are highly affected by government intervention, offered far less value than the H-shares, where investors have been "freer to act." He said he liked H-shares partly on the view that China's economy was still relatively healthy.

"It is the prospect for reforms that will make or break the long-term prospects for the Chinese economy," said Gary Greenberg, head of emerging markets at Hermes in London. Beijing has focused on reform goals ranging from freeing up the workforce to liberalizing China's nascent financial market.

Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows over the weekly reporting period to mark their fifth straight week of withdrawals. Funds that invest largely in U.S. Treasuries attracted $200 million to mark their first inflows in 11 weeks.