By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK, July 10 Chinese equity funds worldwide
posted record $13 billion inflows in the week which ended
Wednesday, possibly reflecting Chinese government support
measures, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
The inflows mainly went toward locally listed A-share
exchange-traded funds, according to the report, which also cited
data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. Stock funds overall
attracted $25.4 billion to mark their biggest inflows since last
December.
A-shares are the renminbi-denominated shares of companies
incorporated in mainland China and traded on the Shanghai and
Shenzhen exchanges, while H-shares are Chinese shares listed in
Hong Kong.
The inflows came as Beijing in recent days unleashed an
unprecedented series of support measures to prop up China's
previously booming stock market, which by July 8 had fallen
around 30 percent from a mid-June peak.
Brokerages and fund managers vowed to buy massive amounts of
stocks, helped by China's state-backed margin finance company,
which in turn would be aided by a direct line of liquidity from
the central bank.
The inflows into Chinese equity funds were "perversely
concentrated in local-listed A-share ETFs so could signal
market-support measures rather than private sector demand," the
BofA report said.
"Alternatively big, counter-intuitive fund inflows at time
of Shanghai weakness could be due to share-creation to 'short'
underlying assets," the report added.
Investors said the flows likely reflected the government's
stimulus measures.
"Money that came into the market post the crack, in all
likelihood, it's government money or government-directed," said
Safa Muhtaseb, portfolio manager at ClearBridge Investments in
Wilmington, Delaware, in reference to the 30 percent dive in the
region's stock market.
Muhtaseb said China's A-shares, which are highly affected by
government intervention, offered far less value than the
H-shares, where investors have been "freer to act." He said he
liked H-shares partly on the view that China's economy was still
relatively healthy.
"It is the prospect for reforms that will make or break the
long-term prospects for the Chinese economy," said Gary
Greenberg, head of emerging markets at Hermes in London. Beijing
has focused on reform goals ranging from freeing up the
workforce to liberalizing China's nascent financial market.
Bond funds posted $1.8 billion in outflows over the weekly
reporting period to mark their fifth straight week of
withdrawals. Funds that invest largely in U.S. Treasuries
attracted $200 million to mark their first inflows in 11 weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama, W Simon,
Jennifer Ablan and David Gregorio)