NEW YORK, July 31 Investors worldwide pulled
$1.2 billion out of precious metals funds in the week ended July
29, marking the biggest weekly outflows from the funds since
December 2013, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed on Friday.
The outflows from the funds, which mainly invest in physical
gold, came after sizable $1.1 billion withdrawals over the prior
week.
Stock funds worldwide attracted small $200 million inflows,
according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracker
EPFR Global. That marked the fourth straight week of inflows
into stock funds.
Bond funds posted $400 million in outflows to mark their
first withdrawals in three weeks.
(Reporting by Sam Forgione; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)