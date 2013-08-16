NEW YORK Aug 16 Investors worldwide poured $2.3
billion into European stock funds in the latest week, the most
in over two years, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global
Research report showed Friday.
Investors soured on U.S. stock funds in the week ended Aug.
14 and withdrew $1.9 billion, marking the first outflows from
the funds in seven weeks.
Stock funds overall attracted $1.3 billion in new cash, down
from $9.6 billion in inflows the previous week according to the
report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR
Global.
Bond funds, meanwhile, had $1.4 billion in outflows over the
weekly period, down from outflows of $2.2 billion the prior
week.