NEW YORK Aug 30 Investors worldwide pulled $2
billion out of emerging market debt funds in the latest week,
marking the biggest outflows from the funds in nine weeks, a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report said on
Friday.
The outflows in the week ended Aug. 28 also marked the 14th
straight week of outflows from the funds, the report added, also
citing data from fund-tracker EPFR Global. All bond funds
worldwide had outflows of $7.2 billion, marking the fifth
straight week of outflows from the funds.
U.S. stock funds had $3.1 billion in outflows, down from
outflows of $14.3 billion in the prior week, which were the
highest since June 2008. All stock funds worldwide had outflows
of $4.8 billion.
Investors gave $500 million to commodities funds, meanwhile,
marking the biggest inflow into the funds in 31 weeks.