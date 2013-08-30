By Sam Forgione
NEW YORK Aug 30 Investors worldwide pulled $2
billion out of emerging market debt funds in the latest week,
the 14th straight week of outflows and the biggest withdrawals
since June, a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research
report said on Friday.
Uncertainty about whether the United States will conduct
military action against Syria hit emerging market assets in the
week, ended Aug. 28. Those assets had already been hit by an
expected reduction in the U.S. Federal Reserve's economic
stimulus program.
Bond funds worldwide had outflows of $7.2 billion in the
latest week, the fifth straight week of outflows and little
changed from withdrawals of $7.4 billion in the previous week.
Outflows from bond funds were largely unchanged even as the
yield on benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury notes fell from a
two-year high of nearly 2.9 percent on Aug. 21.
Funds that hold government securities, which mainly hold
U.S. Treasuries, had outflows of $1.9 billion, the eighth
straight week of withdrawals.
Funds that hold Treasury Inflation Protected Securities, or
TIPS, had outflows of $300 million, the 20th straight week of
outflows, according to the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Investors remained wary of riskier high-yield junk bond
funds and withdrew $900 million from the funds, following
withdrawals in the prior week of $2.7 billion, the biggest
outflows since late June.
U.S. stock funds had $3.1 billion in outflows, compared with
withdrawals in the prior week of $14.3 billion, the highest
since June 2008. All stock funds worldwide had outflows of $4.8
billion, with $4 billion of that total being pulled out of
exchange-traded funds.
The benchmark S&P 500 index fell 0.5 percent in the
latest week as concerns over a possible U.S.-led military strike
on Syria hit world stock markets.
Like their bond counterparts, emerging market stock funds
had big outflows of $4 billion in the latest week, the largest
withdrawals in nine weeks. The MSCI world equity index
fell 0.74 percent over the reporting period.
Investors put $1.3 billion into funds that hold European
stocks in the latest week, the ninth straight week of inflows
into the funds, even as the FTSEurofirst index of top
European shares fell 0.76 percent.
Japanese stock funds had small inflows of $200 million,
reversing outflows of $300 million in the previous week. Japan's
Nikkei average dropped 0.64 percent in the latest week.
Investors put $500 million into commodities funds, which
mainly invest in physical gold, the biggest inflows in 31 weeks.
Gold hit a 3-1/2 month peak above $1,430 an ounce on Aug. 28
as investors sought safety amid concerns over Syria.