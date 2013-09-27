BRIEF-Airway Therapeutics secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new, existing investors
* Airway Therapeutics says has secured $6.3 million in bridge financing from new and existing investors
NEW YORK, Sept 27 Investors in funds worldwide poured $4.5 billion into bond funds in the latest week, marking the biggest inflows in five months, data from a Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed Friday.
The flows into bond funds in the week to Sept. 25 reversed outflows of $1.1 billion the previous week. Emerging market bond funds attracted $600 million in new cash, marking the first inflows in 18 weeks, according to the report, which also cited data from fund-tracking firm EPFR Global.
Money market funds attracted $16 billion in new cash, marking $68 billion in inflows over the past two months.
Investment-grade bond funds pulled in $1 billion in new cash, marking their biggest inflow in 17 weeks. Stock funds, meanwhile, had outflows of $1.5 billion, reversing the previous week's record $26 billion inflows.
VERSAILLES, France, March 6 German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Monday said the European Union risked running into trouble unless it allowed members to participate at varying levels of intensity.
MEXICO CITY, March 6 Mexico's peso strengthened to its highest level in nearly four months on Monday on hopes a trade deal with the United States can be successfully renegotiated and after the central bank sold $1 billion of hedge contracts that may support the currency.