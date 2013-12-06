NEW YORK Dec 6 Investors pulled $2 billion out
of stock funds worldwide in the week ended Dec. 4, reversing
large inflows into the funds over the previous week, data from a
Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Research Report showed on
Friday.
The outflows reversed inflows of $13 billion over the
previous week and marked the first investor withdrawals from
stock funds in four weeks, according to data from BofA Merrill
Lynch and fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Money market funds worldwide attracted $31 billion in new
cash over the reporting period, marking the largest inflows into
the low-risk funds in six weeks, data from the report showed.
Bond funds worldwide, meanwhile, had outflows of $400
million, marking their first outflows in three weeks, according
to data from the report and fund-tracker EPFR Global.
High-yield bond funds attracted $1.3 billion in new cash,
marking inflows into the funds in 12 of the past 13 weeks,
according to data from the report, which also cited data from
EPFR Global. Investment-grade bond funds, meanwhile, had
outflows of $1.3 billion, their largest in five weeks.
Japanese stock funds attracted $600 million in new cash,
bringing record inflows this year to $43 billion, while emerging
market stock funds had outflows of $1.7 billion. That marked
their sixth straight week of outflows.