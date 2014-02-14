NEW YORK Feb 14 Fund investors worldwide
committed $11.5 billion to stock funds in the week ended Feb.
12, reversing the prior week's record outflows, data from a Bank
of America Merrill Lynch Global Research report showed on
Friday.
The inflows into stock funds reversed the prior week's
outflows of $28.3 billion, which were a record in dollar terms.
U.S.-focused stock funds attracted $7 billion in new cash,
reversing the prior week's record cash outflows of $24 billion,
according to data from the report, which also cited data from
fund-tracker EPFR Global.
Emerging market stock funds posted $3.1 billion in outflows,
extending the funds' record outflow streak to 16 weeks. Funds
that hold European stocks did better with inflows of $4 billion,
marking their 33rd straight week of inflows.
Bond funds worldwide attracted $4.7 billion in new cash,
marking the second straight week of inflows after record cash
inflows of about $15 billion in the previous week.
High-yield bond funds attracted $1.8 billion, marking their
first inflows in three weeks. Safer investment-grade bond funds
attracted $2.5 billion in new cash, marking their 8th straight
week of inflows.